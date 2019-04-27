 BORUTO: Konoha Shinden Novel Being Adapted In New Arc
With Boruto approaching anther arc, readers can expect an adaption of some pretty great novels. Hit the jump for more info on the new arc!

Announced in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, the Boruto anime is set to adapt one of its novels that will actually connect the two series! Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be adapting the Konoha Shinden: Yukemuri Ninpocho novel, written by Sho Hinata, which will feature Kakashi, Guy and Mirai. The novel released in 2016 and was set around the trio in a hot spring. The novel is meant to take place between the final chapter of Naruto and The Seventh Hokage of the Scarlet Spring spinoff manga; connecting Naruto and Boruto. 



Excited for the upcoming arc? Ready to see the novel adapted? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Expect the arc to begin in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations on May 12th!
