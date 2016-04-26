Check Out The NEW YORK TIMES MANGA Best Seller List For December 11th-17th!
The New York Times has released their best selling manga list for the week starting December 11th. VIZ Media continues to dominate the charts over the past few months and Tokyo Ghoul also continues in its popularity. Keep in mind these are the english translated versions that were published in Japan awhile ago and can be a few chapters behind. Be sure to let us know which ones you've enjoyed most in the comment section!
Check out the best selling manga from the New York Times and don't forget to let us know which ones have been your favorite on the top 10 list!
Check Out The Ranks Below!
1. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Legendary Edition #1 (VIZ Media) SPOILER FREE REVIEW
2. Tokyo Ghoul #1 (VIZ Media)
3. Monster Musume #10 (Seven Seas Entertainment)
4. Death Note Black Edition #1 (VIZ Media)
5. One-Punch Man #1 (VIZ Media)
6. Black Butler #1 (Yen Press)
7. Tokyo Ghoul #9 (VIZ Media)
8. Tokyo Ghoul #2 (VIZ Media)
9. Fairy Tail #1 (Kodansha Comics)
10. Attack on Titan #1 (Kodansha Comics)
