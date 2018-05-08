CHIO'S SCHOOL ROAD Manga Series Is Set To End This Fall
Four-year-old manga series, Chio's School Road, has announced its ending along with the ending of its anime counterpart. Hit the jump to learn more!
"For Chio Miyamo, just making it to school is a miracle! Whether it's construction sites, biker gangs, or the sudden call of nature, obstacles great and small stand in the path of our titular hero!" This is the summary from Yen Press for the English version of the comedy manga series, Chio's School Road.
Story creator, Tadataka Kawasaki, has recently announced that his manga series would be ending this September in the October issue of Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Flapper magazine. On top of this announcement, it was also revealed that the anime series would be ending this September as well.
Sad to see the series end? Chio's School Road manga series will be ending on September 5th and the fifth compiled volume will release on September 21st. The manga series will also be reaching its end this September as well. Share your thoughts on the series in the usual spot!
