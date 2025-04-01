DAN DA DAN Manga Now Has Over 10 Million Copies In Print

The sci-fi paranormal hit series DAN DA DAN continues its rise in popularity. The official social media accounts for the franchise revealed recently that Yukinobu Tatsu’s manga has now surpassed a staggering 10 million copies in print as the release of Volume 19 draws near on April 4th in Japan.

To help mark the milestone, a commemorative accolades trailer was released, showcasing key moments from the anime’s first season, giving fans a nostalgic peek and further hyping the series' future. The trailer pays tribute to the series’ fast-growing legacy and the passionate community that has supported it from the beginning. Watch the trailer down below:

The manga's print numbers have seen explosive growth over the past few years. When the DAN DA DAN anime was first announced during Jump Festa 2024, the series had already reached 8 million copies in print. In just a few short months, it has added another two million, a testament to its compelling mix of supernatural mystery, over-the-top action, and unforgettable characters.

English-speaking fans can enjoy the series through VIZ Media, which publishes physical volumes and releases digital chapters on the Shonen Jump app. Additionally, MANGA Plus offers digital access to the series in English as well, ensuring global fans don’t miss out.

The DAN DA DAN anime adaptation is being handled by the talented team at Science SARU, with Fuga Yamashiro who directed Season 1 and Abel Gongora joining in as director for Season 2. The anime brings the manga’s wild energy and chaotic charm to life with a stylish flair that fans have quickly embraced.

The anime’s creative team is rounded out by Hiroshi Seko (Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan) handling the scriptwriting, Naoyuki Onda on character design, and acclaimed composer kensuke ushio (Chainsaw Man, Devilman Crybaby) crafting a haunting and eclectic soundtrack.

With both the anime and manga experiencing massive success, DAN DA DAN has quickly carved out its spot as one of the most talked-about and hyped up series in recent years. Whether you're drawn in by its unique blend of aliens, ghosts, and psychic battles, or enjoy the goofball humor. Now is a great time to jump in and see what it is all about.

Who is your favorite character in series? Have you watched the anime or read the manga yet? Which ghostly or alien power would you want to use in your regular life? Let us know in the comments below!

As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more DAN DA DAN news as the 2nd season of the anime draws near and the 19th volume releases on April 4th!