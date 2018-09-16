DARESORA: TEARS FOR THE UNKNOWN SKY Visual Novel Has A New Trailer For Its Steam Release
Sol Press and Steam have recently released a new visual novel onto the online gaming platform titled, DareSora: Tears for the Unknown Sky. The novel, created by ANAGRAM, is running for about $2.99 on Steam right now and a trailer has been released for the first volume that can be seen below.
As stated above, this will be the first volume of a series for DareSora; so make sure to stay tuned for more volumes on Steam. The game will feature English, Spanish, and simplified Chinese subtitles, over time. The series is described, according to Sol Press, as follows:
Haruka Tendou looked up to the sky and made his two wishes.
First, he wanted to know the truth.
And second, he wanted someone back.
Luna, ruler of Eclipse, was the only being powerful enough to grant his grief-filled plea. But first, with his soul hanging in the balance, he had to complete the Oracles she demanded of him.
This is the tale of the war between Haruka and Luna.
The tale of Haruka's solitary war.
No one will know the tears he sheds
Interested in a new visual novel? Does the story seem intriguing enough to give a go? Share your thoughts in the usual spot and make sure to check out DareSora on Steam!
