DARLING IN THE FRANXX Manga Has Reached Over 400,000 Copies Sold
Earlier this week on Twitter the official page for Darling In The Franxx shared some exciting news for fans. They announced that the manga series has reached a huge milestone of over 400,000 copies sold in only 2 volumes! Check out the official tweet making the announcement down below:
What is crazy about this announcement is that the Darling In The Franxx manga began serialization on January 14th of this year. Which means they have sold over 400,000 copies in less than half a year. The anime series also began airing on January 13th of this year and has been very popular for fans.
The story for the anime and manga is described as:
n a post-apocalyptic future humanity is under constant threat from giant creatures known as klaxosaurs (叫竜 kyoryū) which are sub-divided into at least four categories based on their size: "Conrad"[b], "Mohorovičić"[c], "Gutenberg"[d], and "(Super) Lehmann" [e]. Pushed to the brink of annihilation, the mysterious organization known as "APE" has led the remnants of humanity to abandon the earth's surface for the relative safety of mobile fortress-cities known as Plantations. To defend the Plantations, children called Parasites are raised to pilot giant mecha known as Franxx[f] (フランクス Furankusu) in boy-girl pairs. Hiro, a former pilot-candidate prodigy, can no longer synchronize with his partner and they both fail to complete the training program. While skipping his class's graduation ceremony, Hiro encounters Zero Two, an infamous Franxx pilot with klaxosaur blood and red horns. After Zero Two's partner dies during a klaxosaur attack, Hiro volunteers to become her new partner, or "darling."
What are your thoughts on the announcement? Do you think that the Darling In The Franxx franchise will continue being successful? Have you read the manga yet? Let us know what your thoughts are by leaving them in the usual place down below!
