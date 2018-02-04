DEAD DEAD DEMON’S DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION Manga Debuts In VIZ MEDIA

VIZ Media has serialized "Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction" manga series and will be releasing the first volume on April 17 of this year.

Here comes the manga author, Inio Asao, with a manga series title like no other. At first glance of the title, you might not understand what this may be about. Known for works regarding adolescent rebellion and angst, it would be no surprise to see these themes in his mature rated work Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction. This manga revolves around the aftermath of an alien invasion, three years prior and how a high school girl decides to live her daily life despite all of these unnatural events.





The first volume will be set at $14.99 US/ $19.99 CA and available through the VIZ Media website. Digital copies of the first volume will also be available through:

Other volumes will be released on a quarterly basis.

VIZ Media Online Summary:

In DEAD DEAD DEMON’S DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION, the Japan Self Defense Forces are still looking for a way to combat the looming alien threat three years after the invasion, but so far conventional weapons have no effect on the mother ship. Maybe it’s time to try something unconventional. Meanwhile, Kadode Koyama is in high school. She and her best friend avidly track the aliens’ movements on social media and less enthusiastically study for college entrance exams. When the end of the world is overhead, you learn to take it one step at a time.

More about Inio Asao:

Inio Asao was born in Ibaraki, Japan in 1980. He won the first Sunday GX Rookie Prize in 2001 for his short story Uchi kara Konnichiwa (Hello From Outer Space). GX later published his series Subarashii Sekai (WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD!)

Other works published include:

Hikari no Machi (City of Light)

Nijigahara Holograph

Umibe no Onna no Ko (A Girl on the Shore)

SOLANIN

GOODNIGHT PUNPUN



*All of these are available through VIZ Media.