DEATH NOTE To Release An English-Language 2,400-Page Special Edition On September 5th
Last year, "Death Note" celebrated its 10-year anniversary by releasing an omnibus of all 12 of its volumes in a 2,400-page paperback in Japan called, Death Note (All-in-One Edition). Soon, Viz Media is releasing an English version of the All-in-One edition in the U.S. and the pre orders are now available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other retailers of comics & manga. Paying for all 12 volumes usually costs around $70, however, this version will be released for $40 dollars in one 25 pound compact version.
Publisher Viz Media opens pre orders for a 2,400-page English paperback version of the thriller/mystery series, Death Note. It will be releasing on September 5th of this year.
Here is a quote from the Viz Media page:
"This hefty omnibus combines all 2,400 pages of the megahit thriller into a single massive tome, presented in a beautiful silver slipcase. A perfect collectible conversation piece and a must-have for Death Note fans. Also contains an epilogue chapter never before seen in English!"
"Death Note" follows Light Yagami as he mysteriously discovers a supernatural notebook that grants him the power to kill anyone with only their name and face. With this new power, Light desires to create a new world that is cleansed from evil and establish his own sense of justice under his new persona, Kira. This grabs the attention of the worlds greatest detective only known as "L", who wishes to bring Kira to justice for his murders. This begins a race to find out each other real identity before the other brings them to justice.
Death Note (All-in-One Edition) English will be released on September 5th.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]