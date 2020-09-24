DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA A New Spin-Off Manga Is Coming To Weekly Shonen Jump

Following the conclusion of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , a brand new manga spin-off is coming to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. Hit the jump to learn more about the new manga!

This year saw the conclusion of Koyoharu Gotogue's record-breaking, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, which had a run that catapulted the comic to becoming the second-highest selling manga of all time. Since its release, the manga has spawned an anime that has completed one season, with the second not confirmed and an upcoming video game.

A new film titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie - Mugen Train is also slated for the release and is a continuation of the anime. While the manga may have ended, however, there is still more story left to be told!

Recently announced by Shueisha, mangaka Ryōji Hirano will be working on a two-part manga series centered around Kyōjurō Rengoku called Kimetsu no Yaiba : Rengoku Gaiden. Not much is known about the series yet; however, it is expected to release in mid-October.

Hopefully, this will mean that more short character spin-offs will release, as time goes on.





Tanjiro Kamado is a kind-hearted and intelligent boy who lives with his family in the mountains. He has become his family's sole source of income after the passing of his father, making trips to the nearby village to sell charcoal. Everything changes when he comes home one day to discover that his family has been attacked and slaughtered by a demon. Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko are the sole survivors of the incident, with Nezuko being transformed into a demon, but still surprisingly showing signs of human emotion and thought. After an encounter with Giyū Tomioka, a demon slayer, Tanjiro is recruited by Giyū to also become a demon slayer and begins his quest to help his sister turn human again and avenge the deaths of the rest of his family.