DESTRO 246 Manga Series Gets A Light Novel Adaptation

The official Sunday GX magazine website has announced a light novel adaptation for author Keitaro Takahashi's action school seinen manga series Destro 246. Shogukukan's magazine will launch a preview of the novel in its next issue on January 19. The novel titled Destro 246 Hammer Rage has a February 19 release date.



The novel is described as an "original spinoff" with Takahashi serving as a supervisor. Takahashi's manga series revolves around Sui and Ai, two girls that become assassins and are employed by Tono, a tycoon who hunts for killers. The girls pretend to be high school students and fight random killers along the way.



Destro 246 was published by Shogukukan in the Sunday GX magazine from 2012 to 2016 and has seven compiled volumes in total. No official translation or license has been acquired. A new manga written by Takahashi titled Hinmin, Seihitsu, Daifugo debuted in Sunday GX in 2016, its fourth volume will be out on January 18.







Billionaire Tono Ryuichi, the President of Tono Foods Group, a giant food company, recently acquired two young female assassins from the Mexican cartel. Sui and Ai came from unimaginably poor childhoods and was given a choice between killing people or selling their body. They chose the former and went through an inconceivably extreme training and, at 17 years old, they have become one of the deadliest assassins in the world. They are absolutely obedient to their master and they are given the task of finding the killer that poisoned Ryuichi's wife and child. They begin attending high school to blend into society and, at the same time, read and study which helps them become even more deadlier on the field. Sui and Ai encounter Matoba Imari who is a high school assassin herself and may be more skilled than both of them. But unlike the two, Imari just wants to lead a normal life. Whatever Imari wishes for her life is not their problem because the only thing Sui and Ai feeds on are bloodthirst and a challenge.