DEVILMAN CRYBABY Blu-Ray Release Announced For North America And UK

Devilman Crybaby, the limited series released on Netflix back in 2018, is finally getting a home release.

European boutique animation distributor Anime Limited (@AllTheAnime on social), announced at Japan Expo this weekend that Devilman Crybaby is coming to Blu-ray in North America and the UK. Specifics such as an exact release date, special features and content included, and dubs in the home release were not disclosed in the announcement.

Devilman Crybaby is an original net animation series based on Go Nagai's manga series Devilman. Directed by Masaaki Yuasa, produced by Aniplex and Dynamic Planning, and animated by Science SARU, the series was made available in January 2018 through Netflix.

Japan Expo announcement: Science SARU and director Masaaki Yuasa's mind-blowing DEVILMAN Crybaby is coming to Blu-ray in the UK AND North America! pic.twitter.com/GfewN33QtU — All The Anime (@AllTheAnime) July 13, 2024

In this modern retelling of the classic manga, Akira Fudo, a timid high schooler, absorbs the powers of a demon to become a fierce human-demon hybrid. Known as Devilman, Akira fights to save humanity from an ancient race of demons. The full synopsis from Netflix reads: