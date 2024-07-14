DEVILMAN CRYBABY Blu-Ray Release Announced For North America And UK

Devilman Crybaby one of the best anime series currently available on Netflix, is finally getting a home release on Blu-ray — seven years after the series debuted.

News
By MattIsForReal - Jul 14, 2024 09:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Manga

Devilman Crybaby, the limited series released on Netflix back in 2018, is finally getting a home release.

European boutique animation distributor Anime Limited (@AllTheAnime on social), announced at Japan Expo this weekend that Devilman Crybaby is coming to Blu-ray in North America and the UK. Specifics such as an exact release date, special features and content included, and dubs in the home release were not disclosed in the announcement.

Devilman Crybaby is an original net animation series based on Go Nagai's manga series Devilman. Directed by Masaaki Yuasa, produced by Aniplex and Dynamic Planning, and animated by Science SARU, the series was made available in January 2018 through Netflix.

In this modern retelling of the classic manga, Akira Fudo, a timid high schooler, absorbs the powers of a demon to become a fierce human-demon hybrid. Known as Devilman, Akira fights to save humanity from an ancient race of demons. The full synopsis from Netflix reads: 

The protagonist Akira Fudo (Kouki Uchiyama) learns from his best friend, Ryo Asuka (Ayumu Murase), that an ancient race of demons has returned to take back the world from humans. Ryo tells Akira that the only way to defeat the demons is to incorporate their supernatural powers, and suggests that he unite with a demon himself. Akira succeeds in transforming into Devilman, who possesses both the powers of a demon and the soul of a human. The battle of Devilman and Akira Fudo begins.

A limited series, there are 10 episodes in Devilman Crybaby. The series is currently available to stream on Netflix — available in 23 subtitled languages and seven spoken languages. Dubbed languages include English, French, German, Italian, Brazilian, Portuguese, standard Spanish,and Castilian Spanish. It's probably, though not confirmed, that the Blu-ray release will include these dubs.

Devilman Crybaby doesn't have a ton of reviews, but currently sits at a 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. The series features intense graphic violence, gore, and sexual content. The series definitely pushed the boundaries of what was suitable to release on Netflix. Despite some pushback on the graphic content, Devilman Crybaby is still considered to be one of the best anime available on the streaming platform. 

Considered to be one of the best anime series of 2018, it was awarded Anime of the Year at the 3rd Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Masaaki Yuasa was also awarded Best Director.

Have you watched Devilman Crybaby on Netflix? Let us know your thoughts below!

