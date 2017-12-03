DRAGON BALL FULL COLOR FREEZA ARC VOL. 5 Manga Review

Related Headlines

GIANT KILLING Manga Released In USA From Kodansha Comics Kodansha Comics announced the release of the first digital volume of the Giant Killing Manga. Hit the jump, check out the details and let us know what you think!

What Are We Reading? TWIN STAR EXORCISTS Volume 7 Is Building Up For Something Big! We dived into the Twin Star Exorcists Volume 7. Hit the jump, check out our details review and don't forget to pick up your copy from VIZ Media!