DRIFTERS: Action Packed Manga Announces Return After 7-Month Break

After a 7-month hiatus, Kouta Hirano's hit manga, Drifters , is finally returning. Hit the jump to find out when and where to expect the next chapter of the manga!

Best known for his work on Hellsing, Kouta Hirano launched the manga series, Drifters, back in 2009 in the pages of Shonengahosha's Young King Ours magazine. As of now, the series has released six compiled volumes with more coming sometime in the future.

Following the release of the series, which tells the story of a fantasy world that wages a war that includes some of history's most famous warriors, an anime was later released, adapting some of the manga. With at least 15 episodes released, the anime is streaming both its dubbed and subbed versions on Hulu and Crunchyroll!

For the past seven months, the series has been on a lengthy hiatus, for reasons unknown, and has been unable to publish anything new since. That is until recently, when it was announced that the series has begun publishing new chapters again!

With such a long wait finally over, it'll be nice to see new chapters to the action-packed series returning regularly.





Imagine a world of magic, full of elves and hobbits and dragons and orcs. Inside this world of magic and wonder there is a great war being waged, using warriors from human history on both sides of good and evil as chess pieces in a bloody, endless battle of madness.



Drifters is publishing new chapters in Shonengahosha's Young King Ours now!