Famed Game Director Hideo Kojima Reportedly Working With Junji Ito On New Manga That Will Be Revealed Soon
Hideo Kojima is a renowned game director best known for the Metal Gear Solid series as well as his latest hit — Death Stranding. The latter released for the PlayStation 4 back in November but will be coming to PC in June.
Hideo Kojima, best known for Death Stranding and the Metal Gear Solid series, is reportedly at work on a new manga with Junji Ito. Hit the jump to find out more....
While he only just got done with Death Stranding, it seems Kojima isn't one for taking breaks. The game director is apparently already at work on multiple new things. For starters, it's said that he and his game studio (Kojima Productions) are working on something new for the aforementioned, recent title.
Other than that it will be officially revealed later this year, nothing is known about it. In line with that, Kojima is reportedly working on a new manga with Junji Ito. Ito is best known for his works of horror such as The Enigma of Amigara Fault. At one point, Ito and Kojima were set to work together on P.T. (Silent Hills) — however that was cancelled with Kojima's departure from Konami.
According to the reputable source (via Gamefragger), this new manga project will be revealed soon. As for what it is or any details whatsoever, we're none the wiser. Perhaps it could have something to do with the aforementioned cancelled horror game. Given what they were previously set to work on together and Ito's speciality, it's almost certainly based in horror.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]