FIRE FORCE: Manga Series Is Approaching Its Conclusion

The hit manga series, Fire Force, is reaching its end. With that, it also appears to be creator, Atsushi Ohkubo's final series. Hit the jump for more info!

Released in 2015, Atsushi Ohkubo's Fire Force manga was released in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine. The series follows Shinra, a third generation pyrokinetic with enourmous power, as he joins the fire force. A group of "spiritual" firefighters who battle fire demons who invade humans through spontaneous human combustion. The series has been a major hit among fans and is even considered to be apart of some of the best manga to come out in the past 5 years, with the likes of Demon Slayer, Black Clover and My Hero Academia.

The manga has been such a success, the series spawned an anime series that has been just as much of a hit with fans. The first season of the series was released in July of last year. The first season was later given an English dub and was even aired as apart of Adult Swim's Toonami programming block. Due to the success of the first season, the second was announced and is set to release this summer.

As the anime begins to hit its stride, the manga series has reached its twilight years. In an author commentary for the 23rd volume of the manga, creator Atsushi Ohkubo said, "The story is in its final stage,and for me, I plan for this to be my last manga, so please accompany me until the very end." While no date for the series conclusion set, fans can expect it to be coming soon.





Sad to see the series end? Happy to hear Ohkubo is taking some much earned personal time? We would like to hear your thoughts in the usual spot! Volume 24 of Fire Force is set to release on July 17th!