GETTER ROBO DEVOLUTION: Manga Is Set To End In A Couple Chapters
What began in 2015, Getter Robo Devolution follows three pilots linked by "getter rays" that,when used, can allow the pilots to control the getter robo mecha to fight against monsters called "devolved". The series was created by Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi and began within the pages of Akita Shoten's Bessatsu Shonen Champion magazine. Recently the series has been chugging along and doing incredibly well, with 36 chapters under its belt.
Recent mecha series Getter Robo Devolution is set to end very soon! Hit the jump to learn about the conclusion to the awesome mecha series!
Sadly, news was revealed from the creators that in just two chapter the series would be coming to an end. With four compiled books, the series will most likely be concluding in the fifth volume. Sad to see the series ebd? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
