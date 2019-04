GETTER ROBO DEVOLUTION: Manga Is Set To End In A Couple Chapters

What began in 2015,follows three pilots linked by "getter rays" that,when used, can allow the pilots to control the getter robo mecha to fight against monsters called "devolved". The series was created by Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi and began within the pages ofBessatsu Shonen Champion magazine. Recently the series has been chugging along and doing incredibly well, with 36 chapters under its belt.Sadly, news was revealed from the creators that in just two chapter the series would be coming to an end. With four compiled books, the series will most likely be concluding in the fifth volume. Sad to see the series ebd? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!