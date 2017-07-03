Manga Headlines Pictures

GIANT KILLING Manga Released In USA From Kodansha Comics

Kodansha Comics announced the release of the first digital volume of the Giant Killing Manga. Hit the jump, check out the details and let us know what you think!

Taylor Beames | 3/7/2017
Filed Under: "Manga"
Today, Kodansha Comics released the first digital volume of the Masaya Tsunamoto and Tsujitomos's Giant Killing manga. That isn't the only digtal release today either, They also released two sports mangas: Ace of the Diamond and All-Rounder Meguru.

The manga was first publish back in 2007 through the Kodansha's Weekly Morning. The magna has enjoyed tremendous succes since it was first launched. It is now on its 42nd compiled volume, which shipped back on October 21, 2016 in Japan. The series also received an anime back in 2010 and was streamed through crunchyroll.

About Giant Killing:

A truly great coach makes a game of soccer interesting! Tatsumi Takeshi is 35 and has spent the last few years coaching in England before being brought back to Japan to coach his old team. His favorite pastime? Causing giant upsets—aka Giant Killing!
 
