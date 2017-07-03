GIANT KILLING Manga Released In USA From Kodansha Comics

Related Headlines

What Are We Reading? TWIN STAR EXORCISTS Volume 7 Is Building Up For Something Big! We dived into the Twin Star Exorcists Volume 7. Hit the jump, check out our details review and don't forget to pick up your copy from VIZ Media!

New Anime Film Reveals That FAIRY TAIL Manga Is In Its Final Arc It appears the adventures of Natsu, Gray, Lucy and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild will be coming to a close soon as the website for the Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry movie revealed that the manga is close to ending.