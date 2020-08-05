GOLGO 13: Longest Running Manga Goes On Hiatus After Over 50 Years

Long running manga series, Golgo 13, has announced that it will be going on hiatus for the first time in more than 50 years. Hit the jump for more info!

In 1968, Takao Saito launched Golgo 13, in the pages of Shogakukan's Big Comic magazine. The series follows the story of a hitman named Duke Togo, known to his employers as Golgo 13. Golgo 13 has never been afraid to take on any job, so long as it pays right. The series has been such a success, that it has earned the title of being the longest running manga; and is still in publication! Most recently, the series has released its 196th volume, along with a three chapter "Pandemic" collection book.

The series has been so successful that, over the years, it has spawned two live action films in the 70's, 13 volumes, of the manga, in North America, and an anime series and OVA. The series is just as iconic as some of the most famous anime and does not seem to have any end in sight. However, there appears to be a bit of a pause, in the future.

With a team of ten working on the manga, each member is considered "absolutely essential" to work on the series. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has changed so much, it has made room for a ton of firsts. One of these firsts is that the Golgo 13 manga will be taking its first hiatus in 52 years! This decision comes from Saito's Saito Production and the editorial team over at Big Comic. Taking the health and safety of its mangaka is more important than the story and made the difficult, yet correct decision to put the book on hiatus.





Sad to see the series on hiatus? Hope the return comes soon? The announcement will come in the 10th issue of Big Comic and Golgo 13 will return at a later date.