HAGANAI: I DON"T HAVE MANY FRIENDS Manga To End In 2020 At 20 Volumes
The recent release of th 18th volume of the Haganai: I Don't Have Many Friends manga in Japan revealed that the series will be concluding in 2020 at 20 volumes. The manga adapts the light novel series from Yomi Hirasaka and illustrator Buriki.
Will the manga adaptation of Haganai: I Don't Have Many Friends have a different ending than the light novel series? Fans won't have to wait too long to find out as 2020 will bring the series to an end.
The light novel series inspired two anime seasons, which consist of 24 episodes and cover the first 9 volumes. The first season was titled Haganai and aired during the Fall 2011 anime season while the second season was titled Haganai NEXT and debuted during the Winter 2013 anime season.
The light novel series is famous for having a controversial ending that angered the majority of its readers. The backlash was so great that it sparked (unsubstantiated) rumors that the manga will have a different ending.
Seven Seas Entertainment is the North American license holder for the franchise and publshed the 17th volume back in September. The light novel series was wrapped up back in 2015.
Recent high school transfer student Hasegawa Kodaka is pathetically inept at making friends. Kodaka is an outcast, with his natural blonde hair which he inherited from his deceased English mother and his unpleasant, fierce gaze. When he comes across the brash loner Mikazuki Yozora, who typically chats with her imaginary friend, the two outsiders become the unlikeliest of allies.
Realizing that they have no hope of a normal social life, the two rejects decide to form a group called "The Neighbors Club" in order to make friends and maybe even learn a thing or two about social skills. As luck would have it, five new members join the club who are more socially awkward than they are. Will these quirky misfits ever make normal friends, or are they all doomed to social failure?
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]