Here Are This Week's North American ANIME And MANGA Releases.

Check out the list of the latest North American releases for Anime and Manga. Hit the jump, check out the list and let us know which one you are picking up!

Here is this week's full list of Anime and Manga releases starting December 27th. FUNimation continues to release some great anime while Kodansha dominates the most of the manga releases. We have our eyes on the Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt: December Sky and of course the Attack on Titan manga's as well. Keep in mind these are the english translated versions that were published in Japan awhile ago and can be a few chapters behind. Be sure to let us know which ones you've enjoyed most in the comment section!

 

Anime Releases:

Aria the Scarlet Ammo 
Publisher: FUNimation Entertainment
Release Date: December 27

Kizumonogatari Part 1: Tekketsu
Publisher:  Aniplex of America 
Release Date: December 27

Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt: December Sky
Publisher:  Bandai Visual
Release Date: December 27

Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings: The Last Party Movie
Publisher: FUNimation Entertainment
Release Date: December 27

Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings Seasons 1 + 2 + OVA
Publisher: FUNimation Entertainment
Release Date: December 27

Sengoku Basara: End of Judgement Season 3
Publisher: FUNimation Entertainment
Release Date: December 27

Manga Releases:

Astro Boy Omnibus GN 6
Publisher: Dark Horse Comics
Release Date: December 28

Attack on Titan GN 20
Publisher: Kodansha Comics
Release Date: December 27

Attack on Titan GN 20 Special Edition with DVD
Publisher: Kodansha Comics
Release Date: December 27

The Black Museum: The Ghost and the Lady GN 2 (Hardcover)
Publisher: Kodansha Comics
Release Date: December 27

Blade of the Immortal Omnibus GN 1
Publisher: Dark Horse Comics
Release Date: December 28

Cells at Work! GN 2
Publisher: Kodansha Comics
Release Date: December 27

D-Frag! GN 10
Publisher: Seven Seas Entertainment
Release Date: December 27

LDK GN 8
Publisher: Kodansha Comics
Release Date: December 27

Mysterious Girlfriend X GN 4
Publisher: Vertical
Release Date: December 27

Not Lives GN 4
Publisher: Seven Seas Entertainment
Release Date: December 27

Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn GN 6
Publisher: Seven Seas Entertainment
Release Date: December 27

The Seven Princes of the Thousand Year Labyrinth GN 1
Publisher: Seven Seas Entertainment
Release Date: December 27

Vinland Saga GN 8 (Hardcover)
Publisher: Kodansha Comics
Release Date: December 27

Your Lie in April GN 11
Publisher: Kodansha Comics
Release Date: December 27
