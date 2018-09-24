HIGH SCORE GIRL Manga And Anime Series Have Finalized

Authors Oshikiri and Rensuke's comedy romance school seinen manga series, High Score Girl , has ended publication after a long 8 year run. The anime series inspired by the manga also bids farewell.

One of the High Score Girl authors, Oshikiri Rosuke, has shared via Twitter that this new issue of the manga and anime series will be their last.



He states that the final story of the series will be on Big Gangan later tomorrow and thanks fans for sticking until the end.



The manga series ran from October 2010 and will end on September 2018, Big Gangan did the serialization.



An anime series was inspired from the manga and ran from July 2018 to September 2018 with a total of 12 episodes. J.C.Staff animated the project.

There is no word on the continuation of the anime.

Yoshiki Tamakawa directed it, Etsuko Yakushimaru and sora tob sakan performed theme songs with music production from Yoko Shimomura.