ID: INVADED #BRAKE-BROKEN Manga Is Coming To The West Next Year

Based in the world of the hit anime, the manga series ID: Invaded #Brake-Broken is coming to the west thanks to Yen Press! Hit the jump to find out when to expect the new book!

ID: Invaded was a new anime series that released earlier this year, with its first season lasting for about 13 episodes. The premise of the show revolved around a murder mystery that was mainly based in a science fiction world where technology was much more advanced than hours.

Since its release, the anime garnered a loyal fanbase and even has a manga title called ID: Invaded #Brake-Broken. Initially, the comic premiered in 2019 in the pages of Kadokawa Shoten's Young Ace magazine and was created by Otaro Maijo and Yuki Kodama.

Recently, following an announcement from the publishing company, Yen Press, it was revealed that the manga would be coming to the west sometime next year! While no further information was given, such as an exact release date, it is still exciting to know that the tie in manga will be reaching western fans of the series!

Will you be getting a copy upon release? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!





When Sakaido wakes up in a strange room next to a dead girl, there are only two things he knows for sure—1) he’s a brilliant detective, and 2) he has to solve the mystery of Kaeru’s death. What surprises await the brilliant detective in this strange, new world?



ID: Invaded #Brake-Broken Vol. 1 is set to ship out in the west, both digitally and in print, February 2021!