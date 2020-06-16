IMURI: Ranjo Miyake's Fantasy Manga Reaches Its Conclusion This Summer

Ranjo Miyake's Imuri is a fantasy series, unlike anything that has been seen before and even more, unlike her previous works. Recently, the series announced its conclusion. Hit the jump for more!

In the early 2000s, manga creator Ranjo Miyake created the cerebral hit, Pet. The series followed the story of two men who use the ability to see into the memories of others, to their benefit or the benefit of others. The manga was an immediate hit and recently spawned an anime and stage play.

As Pet began to take off, Miyake took his talents to a much more different genre, fantasy. 2006 saw the release of the adventure manga Imuri. A series that told the story of some boys who take part in an adventure that will challenge them in ways never imagined.

The series was published in the pages of Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Beam. Upon its release, the story was another hit and has, as of now, had 25 compiled volumes released. The manga even won an excellence award for manga in the Japan Media Arts Festival in 2009.

A recent announcement came in the latest issue of Monthly Comic Beam that the manga would be concluding with the magazine's August issue. After over ten years in publication, the series will no doubt have a fitting and impactful ending for the readers.

With all of the acclaim and its conclusion on the way, it is a surprise that there is yet to be any word on a potential anime release of the series. Until then, now is an excellent time to catch up on reading the series, or maybe even starting it all together! Make sure to share your thoughts on the conclusion in the usual spot!

The governing race, the Karma froze the planet Roon as a result of war and emigrated to a neighboring planet. Four-thousand years later, the ice covering Roon started melting and the Karma began migrating back to Roon. This is a heroic fantasy that portrays the young boy, Dulk, who gains the power of wonder sealed in the darkness of history, and comes face-to-face with his destiny.

Imuri is set to release its final chapter in Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Beam on July 10th!