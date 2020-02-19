Ken Wakui's TOKYO REVENGERS Manga Receiving Live-Action Adaptation From WB Japan
While Tokyo Revengers doesn't break new ground, reviews have called Ken Wakui's creation a page-turning wild adventure- the series is particularly popular in France.
The Twitter post below from WB Japan reveals that the live-action film will be released in Japanese theaters this Fall. The manga previously inspired two live-action films that were released in 2015 and 2016.
To date, 15 volumes have been released in the ongoing series. The first volume of the series is available to read online for free, courtesy of Kodnasha Comics.
Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!
