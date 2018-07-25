KODANSHA'S KASANE Manga Is Set To End Late This Summer

The manga series Kasane will be coming to a close at the beginning of August. Hit the jump for all of the details before the last chapter.

Kasane ends its run on August 10th.

In a brief bit of news, the manga series, has recently announced in its 16th issue of's Evening magazine, that the story created by Daruma Matsuura would be ending on August 10th. The series itself began in 2013 and has run for 13 compiled volumes while also being nominated for two awards in manga. The series is also being translated into english and will be premiering a live action adaption of the series, in Japan, on Spetember 7th. The film itself has already won an audience award in the international competition category, in Switzerland.The synopsis for the story is as follows; "