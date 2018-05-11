ĒLDLIVE Manga Series Has Ended Its Publication Run
The official Shonen Jump+ élDLIVE page has announced that the manga has ended its run. The manga series is written and drawn by Akira Amano and has 66 chapters in total. Shueisha will publish the 11th volume of the series on January 4.
Author Akira Amano's action sci-fi shonen manga series, élDLIVE, has finalized its run. Here is more information on the series and the author behind it.
The series started publication on August 1, 2013 in Shounen Jump+'s app. It also inspired an anime series with the same name that aired from January 2017 to March 2017 and has 12 episodes. Yomiui Telecasting, d-rights, half H.P Studio, Shueisha, Tokuma Japan Communications and Tencent Japan produced it. Studio Pierrot (Naruto, Black Clover) animated it and Funimation has the English license.
A special episode titled Katekyo Hitman Reborn! x ēlDLIVE Special aired on July 28, 2016 and was animated by studio Artland. Viz Media is publishing chapters for free in their website, the compiled volumes can be purchased like any other series.
For as long as he can remember, 14-year-old Chuuta Kokonose has been pestered by a mysterious voice in his head. Due to this, his unknowing classmates tease him for having an odd habit of talking to himself. One day, Chuuta is followed home by a three-eyed, jellyfish-like creature who abruptly shoots him with a beam of light. He suddenly finds himself in a room filled with even more strange-looking creatures—in a place he soon discovers to be a space police station. There, he is told by Laine Brick, the chief of the solar system bureau, that he has been selected as a suitable candidate to join their agency ēlDLIVE.
But Misuzu Sonokata—Chuuta's classmate and crush who turns out to be an ēlDLIVE member—is opposed to him joining, arguing that he does not have the qualities of an officer. Provoked by Misuzu's remarks and at the insistence of the voice in his head, Chuuta decides to take the qualifying exam to join the agency. However, the exam leads to him discovering that the identity of the strange voice in his head was an alien living in his body all along.
ēlDLIVE follows Chuuta, Misuzu, and the rest of the solar system bureau as they endeavor to protect the citizens and the public order of the universe.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]