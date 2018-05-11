ĒLDLIVE Manga Series Has Ended Its Publication Run

For as long as he can remember, 14-year-old Chuuta Kokonose has been pestered by a mysterious voice in his head. Due to this, his unknowing classmates tease him for having an odd habit of talking to himself. One day, Chuuta is followed home by a three-eyed, jellyfish-like creature who abruptly shoots him with a beam of light. He suddenly finds himself in a room filled with even more strange-looking creatures—in a place he soon discovers to be a space police station. There, he is told by Laine Brick, the chief of the solar system bureau, that he has been selected as a suitable candidate to join their agency ēlDLIVE.

But Misuzu Sonokata—Chuuta's classmate and crush who turns out to be an ēlDLIVE member—is opposed to him joining, arguing that he does not have the qualities of an officer. Provoked by Misuzu's remarks and at the insistence of the voice in his head, Chuuta decides to take the qualifying exam to join the agency. However, the exam leads to him discovering that the identity of the strange voice in his head was an alien living in his body all along.