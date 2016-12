Makoto Shinkai's YOUR NAME' Novel Is Set To Be Published in U.S.

South Korea

Hong Kong

Macao

China

United States

Canada

Great Britain

France

Belgium

Luxembourg

Italy

Vatican City

San Marino

Switzerland

Spain

Germany

Australia

Singapore

Vietnam

Your Name, Makoto Shinkai's original novel that inspired one of the best animated feature films will be making its was to 22 countries and territories in Asia, North America, and Europe. The countries include:Yen Press announced that the novel will be sold in retail stores starting sometime in May as well as the Ranmaru Kotone's manga adaptation and Arata Kanō's Another Side: Earthbound spinoff novel.Wherever the novel has been released it has sold out pretty quickly. In Thailand the novel sold out of the first print run, which lead to additional print runs to keep up with the demand. The book itself has sold over 1 million copies in Japan and all the tie in novels have sold over 3.2 million copies.The film itself has grossed about $181 million and was the highest grossing film of 2016 in Japan. The debut on July 3 in Los Angeles during Anime Expo, and it is slated to open in 85 countries and regions.