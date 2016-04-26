Makoto Shinkai's YOUR NAME' Novel Is Set To Be Published in U.S.
Your Name, Makoto Shinkai's original novel that inspired one of the best animated feature films will be making its was to 22 countries and territories in Asia, North America, and Europe. The countries include:
Yen Press announced that the novel will be sold in retail stores starting sometime in May as well as the Ranmaru Kotone's manga adaptation and Arata Kanō's Another Side: Earthbound spinoff novel.
South Korea
Hong Kong
Macao
China
United States
Canada
Great Britain
France
Belgium
Luxembourg
Italy
Vatican City
San Marino
Switzerland
Spain
Germany
Australia
Singapore
Vietnam
Wherever the novel has been released it has sold out pretty quickly. In Thailand the novel sold out of the first print run, which lead to additional print runs to keep up with the demand. The book itself has sold over 1 million copies in Japan and all the tie in novels have sold over 3.2 million copies.
The film itself has grossed about $181 million and was the highest grossing film of 2016 in Japan. The debut on July 3 in Los Angeles during Anime Expo, and it is slated to open in 85 countries and regions.
