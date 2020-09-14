MANGAMO EXCLUSIVE Interview: We Speak With Co-Founder Dallas Middaugh About The Revolutionary New App

Manga is a medium as timeless as western comics and other comics around the world. What separates it from others in the west, however, is just how quickly the popularity grew both here and around the world. Could it have been the subtle stylistic inclusions in the animated arena back in the '80s or the iconic films like Ghost in the Shell and Akira? No matter what started it manga is here, and it's here to stay.

As technology grows; however, some want to put out these quality stories illegally, thus making sure the creators get no credit for their work. It has become such a problem that these pirating sites have started to shut down in Japan. That being said, a new, completely legal app is offering a safer alternative to reading manga, enter: Mangamo.

Mangamo is a manga distributing app that brings some of the best stories like Attack on Titan and Fire Force right to the reader for only $5 a month! Co-founded by Dallas Middaugh, a veteran in the manga publication industry, we managed to sit and talk with him about the influences of western comics, the process of distribution, and his favorite aspects of it and the future of the app!

Nick Brooks: One of my questions, I mean, just hearing you speak about your passion for manga and for comics, in general, being so in-depth and then involved with the process of getting the stories from Japan and getting it set up and sent over to the West, what is your favorite aspect of that transition like that process of obtaining the title and then bringing it out to Western audiences?



Dallas Middaugh: I think the most satisfying thing, and the thing that excites me the most is when it clicks, when something that I've been involved with where I have on some level, it doesn't mean necessarily that it was my decision to acquire it. But on some level I had a voice to say, yes, I think that this one will resonate with a Western audience. Yes, let's do this title. It's very, very gratifying to be right.