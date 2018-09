Modomu Akagawara's ANITOMO Series Announces Its End Coming This Month

In 2015, within the pages of Hakusensha's The Hana to Yume magazine, Modomu Akagawara released proposed a short romantic comedy series titled). As the series progressed and garned a positive following, the series graduated to ongoing within the pages of the same company's Hana to Yume magazine. The series follows a young girl by the name of Mai Nanase and her brother's friend, Sota Nishino. After a night where she heard that Sota told her brother that he thought she was cute, through the thin walls of her room, it begins a series of romantic comedy hijinks that will ultimately come to an end this month.It was announced that during the next issue of Hakusensha's Hana to Yume magazine, which releases on September 20th, Anitomo would be coming to an end. After, what wil be, a total of ten volumes come November 20th, a live action film, and an anime series that both premiered this year; the tenure ofmay not have been as long as your basic manga series but it definitely made up for it with stellar and abundant content. Sad to see the series end? Was it one you hadn't read before? Share yor thoughts in the usual place!ends on September 20th.