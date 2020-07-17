MONSTER MUSUME: Hit Manga Series Announces Upcoming Novel Series

Long-running manga series Monster Musume has announced a brand new novel spin-off that is coming soon! Hit the jump to learn more about the upcoming novel and when to get a copy!

Since 2011, OKAYADO has been writing the Monster Musume series, which has been consistently published on Tokuma Shoten's Comic Ryu magazine. As of now, the series has published 16 volumes, with more chapters continually being released.

Following the rapid success of the manga, the series was greenlit for an anime adaption that released back in 2015. There has also been a spin-off series titled Monster Girl Doctor, which was written by Yoshino Origuchi.

In a recent reveal by the official blog of Comic Ryu, the Monster Musume series would be getting a new side story released in the form of a novel. Titled Monster Musume - Monster Girl・Hello Walk, the novel will be written by Origuchi and tells the story of exchange students who work with MON members and the offspring of other monster girls to obtain work experience.

While not much more is known about the novel, the release is expected sometime in late August. Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot!





