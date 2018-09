MONSTER MUSUME: Series Is Set To Go On Hiatus For Creator's Health

Harem Comedy,, is a series created byand follows the life of a young man who plays host and roommate to a harem of mythical creatures who take the form of young woman and consistently make advances on our poor host as he helps them understand the world around them. The series has been running since in 2011 and has been running, with success, ever since. Recently it was announced that the series would be going on hiatus as yet another creator's health has come into play.It was announced onTwitter that he would be taking a hiatus from the series to focus on his mental health and recovery. There has been no set date on his return, as of yet but he has made it clear that he plans to get well as soon as he can to get back to work as soon as possible. The job of a manga creator is definitely ver y demanding both physically and mentally and we hope that his tiime off helps him for the best and send him the best wishes. Feel free to put any kind words in the ccomments!