MR. TONEGAWA: MIDDLE MANAGEMENT BLUES Manga Announces Conclusion

Mr.Tonegawa: Middle Management Blues is a spin-off series to the manga, Kaiji. The spin-off was released in 2015, in the pages of Kodansha's Monthly Young Magazine (later moved to the Comic Days manga app). The series follows executive Yukio Tonegawa who constantly conflicts with Hyodo and the black suits. As of now the series has released nine volumes and has been a major hit among fans.

The series collaborated with Kaiji creator, Nobuyuki Fukumoto and was written by Tensei Hagiwara and illustrated by Tomohiro Hashimoto and Tomoki Miyoshi. Their efforts put the series in the top 20 list of manga for male readers, in 2017, in the pages of Takarajimasha's This is Amazing! The series also spawned an anime series that released in 2018 and has been streaming on sites like Crunchyroll (English sub), HIDIVE (English Dub). The series also released its Blu-ray, this past October.

After running for over four years; word on if the conclusion of the series has begun to make the rounds, online. Recently, the Twitter for the Comic Days app revealed that Mr.Tonegawa: Middle Management Blues will be ending in just three chapters! Sadly, no official date for the release of the final chapter has been given yet.





