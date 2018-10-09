New Manga Based on the Smartphone Game STAR OCEAN Anamnesis

If you're a fan of Star Ocean, then you should get a little bit excited because a manga is available, and it will likely be as good as the game.

Star Ocean is one of the best video games from Square Enix, the same company behind the Final Fantasy franchise. Now, for those who aren’t aware, there’s a Star Ocean smartphone game known as anamnesis, and guess what? A manga is planned.

From what we have gathered, the manga is inspired by “Episode 2: Twin Eclipse” which will be available via the game’s official website.

The question is, then, who will work on this new manga? Well, we’ve managed to find out that the author behind The Devil is a Part-Timer, Satoshi Wagahara, is the man who is credited with writing, while Yukihiro Kajimoto is set to draw.

Folks who are interested in the manga should know that it comes out on Monday, and by our account, Monday today, so that’s good news, right?

Now, as for the second chapter of "Episode 2: Twin Eclipse,” it was released on September 3, 2018, while the first chapter was launched back on July 19. As for the game itself, it was launched back in 2016, and it offers four-player multiplayer as an option.

We hope to see more from the Star Ocean series because it manages to spawn some of the best RPG video games. To some, it’s even better than Dragon Quest, but for us, that’s taking it too far.