NOBLE WITCHES: Novel Series Spinoff Manga Has Ended
Based on Humikane Shimada's "Mecha-Girl' illustrations; the Strike Witches franchise, is an encompassing series that tells the story of Earth being invaded by an alien threat called the Neuroi. The answer to this threat is a striker unit that allows girls that have magical abilities to combat these alien threats. One of the adaptations of the series was a manga developed by Tsuchii called, Noble Witches: 506th Joint Fighter Wing, back in 2017 in Kadokawa's Monthly Comp Ace magazine. It was recently announced that the series ended in the books November issue. While this may be the end of one series this is not the end of the franchise at all.
The Noble Witches manga was based off of a novel series of the same name and with the end of one series there were also three more projects that were announced for the franchise in the coming years. 2019 will be seeing the online stream of Strike Witches 501st Unit, Take Off! A TV anime called Strike Witches: Road To Berlin will be hitting screens in 2020 and the tentatively titled Idol Witches is set to premier in 2021. With all of this news it's hard to see the Strike Witches franchise going anywhere for some time. Excited for all of the news of the coming projects or sad of the manga ending? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
