Norimitsu Kaihō And Sadoru Chiba's SCHOOL-LIVE! Manga To End Next Month
The 2012 zombie manga series School-Live! (Gakkō Gurashi!), inspired a fan-favorite 12-episode, Summer 2015 anime series from Studio Lerche.
Meet the members of the School Living Club! There's the shovel-loving(?) Kurumi Ebisuzawa, the big-sister figure Yuuri Wakasa, club advisor Megumi Sakura, and last but not least, the ever-optimistic Yuki Takeya. The School Living Club is just your average after-school organization where the girls hang out, have fun...and live at school as the sole survivors of a zombie apocalypse.
