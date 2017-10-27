Not Lives' Karasuma Launches New Manga Series WITCH AND THE DRAGONS LOFT This November

Wataru Karasuma's new original manga serialization is Mahōtsukai to Dragon's Loft (Witch and Dragon's Loft). The manga centers on a witch girl who flies in dragon-dominated skies!

The October issue of Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine revealed on Friday that the tentative title of manga creator Wataru Karasuma's new original manga serialization is Mahōtsukai to Dragon's Loft (English translation: Witch and Dragon's Loft). The manga will debut with a color opening page in the magazine's next issue on November 27th.



The manga is set in a world where innumerable dragons appeared and ruled the skies before humanity had the chance to be able to fly. The story centers on Hitoe Kakujō, a first-rate witch who flies through the skies freely on her broom.



Karasuma launched the Not Lives manga in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in 2011, and Kadokawa published the 10th and final compiled book volume in January. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the series and published the sixth volume in English on August 8.



