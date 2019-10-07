ONE PIECE: STAMPEDE A Brand New Novel Will Be Released With The Film
In a very brief, but very fun, bit of news, One Piece: Stampede will be getting a novel release based on the brand new film of the same name! The novel will be handled by Tatsuya Hamazaki (.hack//Legend of the Twilight) as he adapts the films script. While not much more news has released on this novel, it is exciting that this latest film will be getting a ton of outlets for fans to absorb and enjoy this new story about a pirate festival that celebrates piracy.
A brand new One Piece novel, based on the latest anime film coming out, will be released later this summer. Hit the jump for more info!
Excited for the new novel, or even the new film? Ready for the latest escapades of the Straw Hat crew? Let us know in the comments! One Piece: Stampede, will be releasing its film and novel on the same day, August 9th, the series' 20th anniversary, in Japan!
