PERSONA 5: Viz Media Finally Releasing The English Manga Adaption Of The Game!
Viz Media is at it again with an awesome new release for Persona 5! Recently, news was released that Hisato Murasaki's adaption of the hit game would finally be getting an English volume release! The manga adaption of Atlus' game was originally released on September 2016 and had up to five compliled volume releases, so far. Now English readers can take the leap into the world of Persona! While the news may not have much more information in regards to its release; there is a timeframe for release!
Persona 5 is arguably one of the best RPGs of the past few years and with that there has been a slew of spinoff content. Hit the jump to figure out what the latest Persona 5 release is!
Excited for the new translation? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Persona 5 releases its English translation in Winter of 2020!
