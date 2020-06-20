RADIATION HOUSE: Medical Manga Series Announces Hiatus

Hit manga series Radiation House has been captivating fans with its informative medical storylines for years. In a recent announcement, the book has revealed that it's going on hiatus.

In 2015, Shueisha's Grand Jump magazine launched the medical drama manga, Radiation House. The series was created by Tomohiro Yokomaku and Taishi Mori and tells the story of medical professionals who work in a radiology department of a hospital.

The series was a hit upon release, setting itself apart from the norm by featuring dramatic situations and various medical dilemmas. The series has gathered nine compiled volumes so far.

Apart from manga, the series has even spawned a live-action series that premiered last spring. With the success the series has had, the only thing that should still be explored is a manga adaption.

In a recent reveal, Grand Jump revealed that the hit manga would have to go on a hiatus. While no reason was given for the break, it can be led to assume that it is wither for research or perhaps due to the recent pandemic.

With no word on when to expect the series to return, it is up in the air on what could come next. Until then, make sure to share your thoughts with the recent news in the comments and use the time to catch up on earlier volumes!

The manga centers on the medical professionals in the radiology department of a hospital. For example, medical radiographers use X-rays and CT scans to probe the causes of diseases and uncover pathological changes, while radiologists read the results and offer diagnoses.

Radiation House will return soon!