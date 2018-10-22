RAW HERO: Manga Set To Take A Very Short Hiatus Due To Creator Health
In the character shifting story of Akira Hiramoto's RaW Hero manga series; we begin with a young schoolgirl, daydreaming about a crush on her teacher. The focus then shifts to a yong man named Chiaki who feels the need to defend the young girl, on his way to a job interview, from a potential predator. The manga premiered on September 25th on Kodansha's Evening magazine and has been running on the book since. The creator has also seriealized the series, Me and the Devil Blues and is also behind the highly successful, Prison School manga.
RaW Hero is set to take a small hiatus from its relatively new run due to creator's health. Hit the jump for more details on the cause of the hiatus.
It was recently announced in Evening's 22nd issue that RaW Hero would be taking a one isses hiatus due to Hiramoto having a "sudden illness" Things like this tend to happen fairly frequently due to the work that manga creators go through to ring us the content we enjoy. With this news make sure to hope for Hiramoto's speedy recovery and share your thoughts on the situation or any memories of his other works in the usual spot!
