RAW HERO: Manga Set To Take A Very Short Hiatus Due To Creator Health

In the character shifting story of Akira Hiramoto'smanga series; we begin with a young schoolgirl, daydreaming about a crush on her teacher. The focus then shifts to a yong man named Chiaki who feels the need to defend the young girl, on his way to a job interview, from a potential predator. The manga premiered on September 25th onmagazine and has been running on the book since. The creator has also seriealized the series,and is also behind the highly successful, Prison School manga.It was recently announced in22nd issue thatwould be taking a one isses hiatus due to Hiramoto having a "sudden illness" Things like this tend to happen fairly frequently due to the work that manga creators go through to ring us the content we enjoy. With this news make sure to hope for Hiramoto's speedy recovery and share your thoughts on the situation or any memories of his other works in the usual spot!