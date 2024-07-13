RENT-A-GIRLFRIEND Season 4 Announced With 2025 Premiere Date; First Teaser Trailer Released

On the seventh anniversary of Reiji Miyajima’s Rent-a-Girlfriend manga last week, it was announced that the anime series adaptation of the romantic comedy is getting a fourth season.

The third season of the anime ended last summer with no official word of whether or not it would continue. Last week's announcement not only confirmed that Season 4 is officially in production, but that it is also scheduled to release in 2025.

We still don't have any specific details, such as potential returning staff or cast, but the news that the anime is returning was met with excitement for fans who were previously held in limbo.

We did get a special announcement video that also teases what's to come. It appears that the fourth season will adapt the Hawaii Trip arc. The video uses the original illustration from Reiji Miyajima depicting the Hawaii arc.

Rent-a-Girlfriend is an anime adaptation of the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Reiji Miyajima. It has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine since July 2017 and currently features 36 volumes. The series is licensed in North America by Kodansha USA, which released the first volume in English back in June 2020.

The anime series is produced by TMS Entertainment. The third season, directed by Shinya Une, aired in Summer 2023 and wrapped in September of that year. This could suggest that Season 4 will also debut sometime in Summer 2025, though this is purely speculation.

The complete series, which is available to stream on Crunchyroll, is described:

Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. "Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again." Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, "You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!

In addition to the anime series, there's also a live-action television drama adaptation that aired from July to September 2022. There was also a crossover mobile game release din Japan, although the service ended in January 2023.

Are you excited for the return of Rent-a-Girlfriend? Let us know what you think of the anime series in the comments below!