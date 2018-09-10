REVISIONS Anime Series Gets A Manga And Light Novel Adaptation

The official Revisions website has announced that the upcoming mecha anime series, Revisions, will be getting a manga and novel adaptation. The series is not even out yet and has both styles of paper format coming up.



Kodansha Monthly Shonen Sirius will debut the manga on the January 2019 issue which is printed on November 26, 2018. Kuro, who worked on Clockwork Planet, is drawing this manga, Jinroku Myogaya is writing it and Kotobaya Junroku develops the screenplay. The website states more details about this series will pop up soon on Sirius' official Twitter account.



Kimura Yusui (Pepeben and others) is writing the novel and Hayakawa Shobo will be publishing it, which is planned for 3 volumes starting on December 2018. There is also an anthology series coming out that collects this work and a bonus short story, also publishing in December.



The anime series is directed by Gorou Taniguchi, Jin Aketagawa is the sound director, Makoto Fukami is under series composition and Sunao Chikaoka performs character design. Shirogumi is the studio in charge of animation and Fuji TV is producing it. There is no information on the opening or ending themes.