REVOLUTIONARY GIRL UTENA Manga Box Set Will Hit Next Month!

Related Headlines

BORUTO: NARUTO THE MOVIE Anime And New Manga Series Get Release Dates VIZ Media has just released new details regarding the home video release of Boruto: Naruto The Movie and the new Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga series!

THE WATER DRAGON’S BRIDE Manga Series Coming Next Month Dawn of the Arcana manga creator has a new series launching next month - The Water Dragon's Bride. Check out the first cover and more after the link!