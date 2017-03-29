REVOLUTIONARY GIRL UTENA Manga Box Set Will Hit Next Month!
VIZ Media has announced that the debut of the Revolutionary Girl Utena Manga Box Set will hit next month on April 11th.
Be-PaPas and Chiho Saito's Revolutionary Girl Utena and The Adolescence of Utena returns in a hardcover deluxe set next month. Learn more after the link!
They've released images of the box set, which will include Revolutionary Girl Utena and The Adolescence of Utena in hardcover format, as well as images of the individual volumes, which we've included below. The deluxe set will also include exclusive color pages and a poster. The set is rated "T+" for Older Teens and will be published under the Shojo Beat imprint with an MSRP of $49.99 U.S. / $64.99 CAN.
In the series, Utena strives to be strong and noble like the childhood prince she yearns to meet again. But when she finds herself seduced into the twisted duels of Ohtori Academy, can she become the prince she's been waiting for?
“Revolutionary Girl Utena is a series that spearheaded the manga and anime wave sweeping North America in the early 2000s,” says Nancy Thistlethwaite, Senior Editor. “The series is renowned for its beautiful artwork and imaginative storytelling in its depiction of female empowerment and LGBT themes. This new complete deluxe box set edition is a fitting tribute to this modern classic.”
Revolutionary Girl Utena was created by Be-PaPas, a group of highly creative people founded by director Kunkihiko Ikuhara (Sailor Moon, Schell Bullet) and includes such storied members as master manga artist Chiho Saito (Waltz Wa Shiroi Dress De, Torikae Baya) and animator Shinya Hasegawa (Evangelion). Their collaboration produced the UTENA TV series and the movie Revolutionary Girl Utena: The Adolescence of Utena.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]