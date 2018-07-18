Saburouta's Hit Manga CITRUS Will Be Ending In August

After almost a decade, the hit manga series, Citrus, will be ending this summer in August. hit the jump for details on the release!

Yuzuko Aihara, a high school girl whose main interests are fashion, friends, and having fun, is about to get a reality check. Due to her mom's remarriage, Yuzu has transferred to a new all-girls school that is extremely strict. Her real education is about to begin.

From day one, happy-go-lucky Yuzu makes enemies, namely the beautiful yet stern Student Council President Mei. So what happens when a dejected Yuzu returns home and discovers the shock of her life: that Mei is actually her new stepsister who has come to live with her? Even more surprising, when Mei catches Yuzu off guard and kisses her out of the blue, what does it all mean?"

has recently unveiled in their September issue that the almost decade long running manga series,, by Saburouta; will be ending on August 18th. The series originally began back in 2012 and has ran with the same magazine since. There have been nine compiled volumes and over 800,000 copies that have been in print. The series was so successful that it managed to even spawn a 12 episode anime series! Withpublishing the series they also managed to give a plot synopsis that can be seen right here.Synopsis:"Sad to see the series end? Or maybe this is a good chance to get caught up? Share your thoughts in the comments! Saburouta'sreleases its last issue on August 18th.