SAMURAI 8: HACHIMARUDEN: New Manga Series By NARUTO Creator Masashi Kishimoto

Popular author behind the Naruto series, Masashi Kishimoto, has announced he is working on a sci-fi manga series titled Samurai 8: Hachimaruden. Here is more information on the announcement.

One of the biggest conventions and expositions in anime, Jump Festa, has been running this weekend and the latest headline features a new creation by the Naruto creator himself, Masashi Kishimoto. Kishimoto is coming back to the manga scene with his latest title Samurai 8: Hachimaruden. The series is described as a science-fiction piece which will be illustrated by Akira Okubo. The manga will launch in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in spring 2019.



A promotional video is attached with the announcement of the manga and gives quick short looks at the characters fans will be seeing in the series. According to voice actor Junko Takeuchi, this new series will "combine his [Kishimoto] love for Japanese culture and clothing, and science-fiction". There is no other information on the series right now, however, as soons as more details pop up, we will let you know.



Kishimoto finalized the Naruto manga series in November 2014 in its classic setting of Weekly Shonen Jump. His last couple of projects were a one-shot titled Naruto: The Seventh Hokage and the Scarlet Spring and script work/character designs/chief production supervisor on the Boruto -Naruto the Movie- film.







Samurai 8: Hachimaruden is out in spring 2019

