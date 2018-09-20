Seven Seas Entertainment Acquires License of SKELETON KNIGHT IN ANOTHER WORLD

Authors Enki Hakari and Akira Sawano's supernatural fantasy isekai, Skeleton Knight, in Another World , is at the hands of Seven Seas Entertainment. The company has the license to both print and digital.

One day, a gamer played video games until he fell asleep…and when he woke up, he found himself in the game world–as a skeleton! Equipped with the powerful weapons and armor of his avatar but stuck with its frightening skeletal appearance, Arc has to find a place for himself in this new, fantastical land. All his hopes for a quiet life are dashed when he crosses paths with a beautiful elven warrior, setting him on a journey full of conflict and adventure.

Seven Seas Publisher Jason DeAngelis released an official statement.



“As we’ve done with Arifureta, Toradora!, and Didn’t I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?!, we’re excited to publish both the manga and the original light novels of this series. They’ll be released around the same time, so readers can choose whatever medium they like best–or enjoy both!”



Seven Seas will publish the light novels in single volume editions, the first volume will be out on June 11, 2019 and will cost $13.99.



The company will do the same thing with the manga, single volume editions. Volume 1 will be out on July 9, 2019 and will cost $12.99.