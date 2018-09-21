Seven Seas Entertainment Acquires The License To Three New Manga Series

Seven Seas Entertainment has announced, through an official site post, the acquisition of My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, Blank Canvas: My So-Called Artist's Journey and Creature Girls: A Field Journal in Another World's manga license, both print and digital.



Seven Seas will be publishing the manga in the U.S. in both paperback and digital formats as single volume editions.



The first volume of Villainess will be out on July 30, 2019 and will cost $12.99. Blank Canvas will be out on May 21, 2019 and will cost $13.99. Creature Girls will be out on June 4, 2019 and will cost $13.99.



Here are Seven Seas' descriptions on the three series, in respective order:

At the age of eight, Katarina, a girl of noble birth in another world, has an accident that unlocks her memories–of playing an otome game that’s exactly like the life she’s living now. There’s one problem: she realizes that she’s playing the role of the villainess, and only bad endings await her! What will it take for her to “break the game” and live a happy life?

High schooler Akiko has big plans to become a popular mangaka before she even graduates, but she needs to get much better at drawing if she ever wants to reach her goal. Looking for an easy fix, she signs up for an art class, thinking all her problems will soon be solved. She’s in for a surprise: her new instructor is a sword-wielding taskmaster who doesn’t care about manga one bit. But maybe this unconventional art teacher is just what she needs to realize her dreams!