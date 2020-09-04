SHONEN JUMP: DEMON SLAYER And Other Manga Volume Releases Postponed Due To COVID-19

Shueisha announced that the company will be putting its compiled volume release schedule on hold, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Hit the jump to check out all of the information.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has continued to put tons of day to day services in a bit of a holding pattern across the world. This has affected all forms of life and workplace operations such as food and beverage, retail, and entertainment. As the outbreak begins to really grow in Japan, many projects have been postponed, delayed, or cancelled entirely.

Recently, news had been released that the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump would be delayed due to an employee potentially being exposed to COVID-19. While this delay plans on being resolved with a new double sixed volume at the end of the month; no news was given on the upcoming compiled volume releases. Well now, some light has been shed on that topic.

According to Shueisha, the May 1st releases of compiled volumes for many shonen series has been delayed to May 13th. Some of these series include volumes of Demon Slayer, One Piece Stampede, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Haikyu!! and many more.





While this comes as a bit of a letdown for fans who were waiting on new volumes, this is no doubt the safest way to keep people safe. Sad about the delay? Using the opportunity to catch up on unread volumes? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot!