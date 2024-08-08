SK8 THE INFINITY Anime OVA Receives Brand New Visual

During this week's Instagram Live broadcast for Sk8 the Infinity, the team behind the wildly successful anime shared a new poster for its OVA. The visual doesn't reveal much about the special, but does offer us a look at Ainosuke Shindo (Adam) and Tadashi Kikuchi (Snake).

Sk8 the Infinity is an original anime television series produced and animated at studio Bones. The first season aired from January to April 2021, with Crunchyroll streaming it with a range of subs and dubs.

The sports-themed anime focuses on the illegal world of skateboarding within Okinawa and follows a group of hardcore skaters who compete in a secret, no-holds-barred downhill racing competition known as "S." The series specifically focuses on Reki, a high school sophomore and hardcore skater, as he takes new transfer student Langa to S one night and ends up pulling him into the world of skateboarding.

While the OVA will treat us to a look at Kaoru Sakurayashiki (Cherry Blossom) and Kojiro Nanjo (Joe) back in their high school days, the new visual focuses on Ainosuke Shindo (Adam) and Tadashi Kikuchi (Snake). Check out the new key visual below!

The official synopsis, courtesy of Crunchyroll, reads:

High school students Reki and Langa are hooked on one thing—a dangerous, top secret, no-holds-barred downhill skateboarding race called “S.” When Reki takes Langa, a transfer student, to the mountain where “S” is held, Langa finds himself sucked in. These colorful skaters will take you through a thrilling story of skateboard battles and unlimited possibilities!

The success of Sk8 the Infinity resulted in a comedy manga spin-off, which began serialization on the Young Ace Up manga website back in January 2021. There's also a manga adaptation of the television series available on the BookLive! e-book store since March 2021.

A second season of the series was announced back in August 2022 alongside the original video animation. However, not much has been revealed about either project since then.

We do know that the main staff behind the first season are returning to work on the OVA, which will help bridge the gap ahead of Season 2. Director Hiroko Otsumi is returning alongside series composition writer Ichiro Okouchi and character designer Michinori Chiba. Studio Bones will continue animation on both the OVA and Season 2.

A brief teaser for the OVA and second season of the anime series was shared back in August 2022 as well.

The first season of Sk8 the Infinity consists of 12 episodes, all of which can be streamed on Crunchyroll — both subbed and dubbed. What do you think of this latest key visual release?