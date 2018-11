STARVING ANONYMOUS Manga Series Has Ended Its Publication

The Young Magazine has announced the publication ending for Yuu Kuraishi, Kengo Mizutani and Kazu Inabe's horror manga series Starving Anonymous. The last chapter, chapter 70, was the last one in the series.Kodansha Comics has the license and is publishing the series in English and has 5 volumes on sale right now.has chapter 1 for free, the web reader has it available for everyone. The manga series was published in April 28, 2014 and was serialized by e Young Magazine.Yuu Kuraishi has written other stories like Apocalypse no Toride and My Wife is Wagatsuma-san. Apocalypse is a horror psychological series as well that ran from September 3, 2011 to August 4, 2015 with 10 volumes and 49 chapters in total. My Wife is a slice of life comedy that ran from September 20, 2011 to September 24, 2014 with 13 volumes and 111 chapters.