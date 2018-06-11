STARVING ANONYMOUS Manga Series Has Ended Its Publication
The Young Magazine has announced the publication ending for Yuu Kuraishi, Kengo Mizutani and Kazu Inabe's horror manga series Starving Anonymous. The last chapter, chapter 70, was the last one in the series.
Authors Yuu Kuraishi and Kazu Inabe's horror sci-fi manga series, Starving Anonymous, has ended its publication. Here is more information on the series.
Kodansha Comics has the license and is publishing the series in English and has 5 volumes on sale right now. Its official website has chapter 1 for free, the web reader has it available for everyone. The manga series was published in April 28, 2014 and was serialized by e Young Magazine.
Yuu Kuraishi has written other stories like Apocalypse no Toride and My Wife is Wagatsuma-san. Apocalypse is a horror psychological series as well that ran from September 3, 2011 to August 4, 2015 with 10 volumes and 49 chapters in total. My Wife is a slice of life comedy that ran from September 20, 2011 to September 24, 2014 with 13 volumes and 111 chapters.
It's a day like any other, and high school students Ie and Kazu are on the bus home from school when, suddenly, it floods with a mysterious gas. The pair pass out and wake up to find themselves aboard a truck packed full of human bodies. They're surrounded by rows of frozen corpses... and a staff of living human beings sawing them into pieces. Where are they... and how can they escape from this nightmare?
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]